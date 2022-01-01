Royal Izakaya
Take-out now available Tuesday-Saturday. Keep an eye on our Instagram @royal_izakaya for updates!
780 S 2nd St
Popular Items
Location
780 S 2nd St
Philadelphia PA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
SOMO
Come in and enjoy!
Lightbox Cafe
Bright bites, hearty bowls, cold-pressed juices made-to-order, coffee alternatives, superfoods and #GetLooseWithoutTheBooze Jaya Kava brews. BULA!
Felly Bistro On Pass
Come in and enjoy!
Fat Tuesday
Come in and enjoy!