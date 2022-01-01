Go
Toast

Royal Izakaya

Take-out now available Tuesday-Saturday. Keep an eye on our Instagram @royal_izakaya for updates!

780 S 2nd St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Guac Roll$20.00
tuna and avocado wrapped with slices of king salmon, drizzled with wasabi olive oil and soy sauce (8pc)
Yaki Gyoza$9.00
pan-fried pork and vegetable dumplings (5pc)
Spicy Crunchy Tuna Roll$12.00
tuna, cucumber, pickled jalapeño peppers, tempura crisps, sesame seeds (6pc)
Shrimp Tempura Avocado Roll$10.00
fried shrimp tempura, avocado (6pc)
Industry Chirashi$19.00
if you know, you know... *the picture does not represent exactly what you will receive*
Miso Soup$6.00
white miso, enoki mushroom, aburaage, wakame, scallion
Avocado Cucumber Roll$5.00
avocado and cucumber (6pc)
Edamame$5.00
boiled green soybeans, house made furikake
Ebi Shumai$14.00
steamed shrimp dumplings, soy vinegar, sesame oil (5pc)
Chirashi$46.00
itamae's selection-- an assortment of lean and fatty tuna, king salmon, japanese fish, tamago, and ikura over seasoned sushi rice
See full menu

Location

780 S 2nd St

Philadelphia PA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

SOMO

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Lightbox Cafe

No reviews yet

Bright bites, hearty bowls, cold-pressed juices made-to-order, coffee alternatives, superfoods and #GetLooseWithoutTheBooze Jaya Kava brews. BULA!

Felly Bistro On Pass

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Fat Tuesday

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston