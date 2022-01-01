Go
Royal Mile - Des Moines image
Bars & Lounges
Sandwiches

Royal Mile - Des Moines

Open today 10:00 AM - 2:00 AM

review star

No reviews yet

210 4th St.

Des Moines, IA 50309

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Chips (Fries)$3.00
Crispy Chicken Tenders$11.00
Tossed in your choice of Buffalo, Pineapple Bourbon BBQ, or Tikka Masala curry sauce.
Bourbon Burger$13.00
Our signature BBQ sauce, Applewood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, & pickle.
Steak & Guinness Pie$14.00
Sirloin tips, potatoes, onions & carrots in Guinness Stout gravy, baked in pastry and topped with gravy.
Fish and Chips$15.00
Tikka Masala Fritters$10.00
Shredded chicken, jasmine rice, and Tikka Masala sauce, breaded and fried. Served with Tikka Masala sauce.
The Earl$13.00
Triple decker of turkey, ham, corned beef, bacon, Swiss cheese, sweet chili aioli, lettuce, tomato, and red onion. Served on marble rye.
Shepherd's Pie$14.00
Ground lamb & beef with carrots, onions & celery. Topped with mashed potatoes and gravy.
Chicken Pot Pie$14.00
Roasted chicken breast, Yukon Gold potatoes, onions, carrots, celery, peas, baked in pastry, and topped with creamy gravy.
See full menu

All hours

Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 am

Location

210 4th St., Des Moines IA 50309

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Blue Sushi Sake Grill + Tiki Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Firm

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Teriyaki Boys

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Johnny's Hall of Fame

No reviews yet

A downtown staple in the Historic Court Avenue Business District. Johnny's became the first sports bar back in 1962, and currently boast 30 plus TVs, a full menu, 22 beers on tap, and a vibrant night life.

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Royal Mile - Des Moines

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston