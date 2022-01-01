Royal Oak restaurants you'll love

Go
Royal Oak restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Royal Oak

Royal Oak's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Cake
Bakeries
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Indian
Steakhouses
Ramen
Ramen
Greek
Middle Eastern
Scroll right

Must-try Royal Oak restaurants

Bigalora Wood Fired Cucina image

PIZZA

Bigalora Wood Fired Cucina

711 S Main St, Royal Oak

Avg 4.6 (3301 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Risotto Balls$10.00
saffron rice, mozzarella, peas, Bolognese, marinara
Capricciosa$16.50
House blend mozzarella, Italian ham, fresh mushroom, artichoke
Wood Roasted Wings$15.50
Amish raised, herb marinated (This item is gluten free)
More about Bigalora Wood Fired Cucina
The Detroit Dog Co image

 

The Detroit Dog Co

200 West 5th Ave, Royal Oak

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Slim Shady$4.99
Classic dog topped with deep fried McClures pickles, cheddar, onions, and zesty honey mustard
Mexican Town$4.99
Classic dog topped with chorizo, tomato, jalapenos, cheddar, and chipotle mayo
Boblo Island BBQ$4.99
Topped with DDCslaw, candied bacon, onion straws, and BBQ sauce
More about The Detroit Dog Co
Crispelli's Bakery image

SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Crispelli's Bakery

931 North Main St, Royal Oak

Avg 4.7 (566 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Italian, Rustic$4.99
Airy and Soft Inside with a Firm Rustic Crust
Pastrami 8"$10.95
Wagyu Pastrami, Fontiago Cheese, Coleslaw, Calabrian Chile Aioli
Caprese 8"$8.95
Fresh Mozzarella, Oven Roasted Tomatoes, Artichokes, Basil, Arugula
More about Crispelli's Bakery
Kyoto Japanese Steakhouse image

SUSHI • STEAKS

Kyoto Japanese Steakhouse

1824 W 14 Mile Rd, Royal Oak

Avg 4.7 (10800 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mexican Roll$13.00
Jalapeno tempura over shrimp tempura & cream cheese roll, drizzled w/ spicy mayo & eel sauce
Miso Soup$2.50
Japanese soybean soup w/ seaweed & tofu
Da Bomb Roll$7.95
Shrimp tempura, avocado, crabstick topped w/ spicy mayo
More about Kyoto Japanese Steakhouse
Habibi Shawarma Grille image

CHICKEN

Habibi Shawarma Grille

30875 Woodward, Royal Oak

Avg 4.2 (452 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Cucumber Mix Salad
Chicken Shawarma Bowl$9.95
Chicken Shawarma Wrap$6.95
More about Habibi Shawarma Grille
The Office Coffee Shop image

 

The Office Coffee Shop

402 S Lafayette Ave, Royal Oak

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Office Monster Smoothie$8.50
Peanut Butter, greek vanilla yogurt, banana, almond milk and spinach
El Cubano Sandwich$10.07
Seasoned pork, ham, swiss cheese, beer mustard and hot pickles on flatbread
Breakfast Sandwich$5.30
bacon or ham, egg and cheese on your choice of bread
More about The Office Coffee Shop
City Ramen image

RAMEN • NOODLES

City Ramen

321 S Main Street, Royal Oak

Avg 4.1 (112 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Dorm Room Ramen$10.00
Build Your Own Bowl. Select Broth with Paired Noodles and Choice of Additions.
Duck Ramen (Shoyu)$18.00
Shoyu Ramen. Chicken & Duck Broth, Full Duck Leg, Half Marinated Egg, Scallions, Mushrooms, Confit Tomatoes, Fried Garlic and 'Thin' Rye Noodles
Bold Ramen (Spicy Miso)$15.00
ALLERGY WARNING!
**Contains Nuts & Seafood** Spicy Miso Ramen. Pork Miso Bone Broth, Pork Belly Chashu, Greens, Half Marinated Egg, Mushrooms, Ryu Chili Oil, Radishes, Scallions, Pickled Bamboo, Kogashi Miso and 'Thick' Rye Noodles
More about City Ramen
Jim Bradys - Royal Oak image

GRILL

Jim Bradys - Royal Oak

1214 S Main St, Royal Oak

Avg 4.6 (100 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Diamond Jim Brady's Special Sandwich$14.00
The original burger that made us famous at 7 Mile & Greenfield! Cooked to order & served with lettuce, tomato, pickles, red onions & seasoned fries
Crispy Brussels$12.00
Flash-fried Brussel Sprouts, Toasted Pecans, Dried Cherries & Cherry Maple Vinaigrette
Fish & Chips$20.00
Beer-Battered Haddock, Served with Roasted Steak Cut Potatoes, Crispy Noodle Slaw & Citrus-Dill Tartar
More about Jim Bradys - Royal Oak
O.W.L. image

 

O.W.L.

27302 Woodward Ave, Royal Oak

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Tacos Del Dia$9.00
SUNDAY & MONDAY: chicken
TUESDAY: chorizo/potato
WEDNESDAY: steak
THURSDAY: pork carnitas
FRIDAY: mahi mahi
SATURDAY: barbacoa beef
Order of 3 on corn tortillas
Topped w onion, cilantro and salsa of day with the exception of Friday- topped w pico & cabbage slaw and salsa of day
Bacon Cheeseburger$13.00
double patty, brioche bun, american cheese, habanero bacon, garlic aioli & pickes
Chicken Fried Chicken Sandwich$10.00
fried chicken breast, sesame bun, american cheese, garlic aioli, pickles & lettuce
More about O.W.L.
Tania's Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS • SUBS

Tania's Pizza

3204 Crooks Rd, Royal Oak

Avg 4.8 (937 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese Bread$3.29
Our garlic cheese bread is a fan favorite. Cheese lovers, try our Tornado cheese bread made with 4 cheeses which includes a swirl of our garlic cheese dip to top it off! (All bread includes a dipping accompaniment of your choice)
14" Royal Oaker$15.99
Voted best pizza by Motor City Fest in 2014, 2015 and 2017! This pizza is topped with mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, ground beef, banana peppers, and onions.
Calzone$3.99
Try our oven baked calzone with melted mozzarella cheese and three toppings of your choice, baked until golden brown, brushed with warm butter and sprinkled with our house garlic seasoning.
More about Tania's Pizza
Nicky D's Coney Island image

 

Nicky D's Coney Island

32657 Woodward Ave, Royal Oak

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Onion Rings$4.25
Cheeseburger$6.90
Strawberry Chicken Salad$11.20
More about Nicky D's Coney Island
Le Crepe image

CREPES

Le Crepe

317 S Washington Ave, Royal Oak

Avg 4.7 (783 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
James Dean$12.00
Signature Ribeye Truffle$16.50
More about Le Crepe
Holiday Market Carryout image

 

Holiday Market Carryout

1203 S Main St, Royal Oak

Avg 5 (104 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Jalapeño Cheddar Grits$2.49
Loaded with flavor and a hint of spice, these grits have been taken to another level.
Brussels Sprouts$2.49
Smokehouse roasted Brussels sprouts
More about Holiday Market Carryout
Condado Tacos image

TACOS

Condado Tacos

310 S Main St, Royal Oak

Avg 4.6 (16170 reviews)
Takeout
More about Condado Tacos
Restaurant banner

PIZZA

Palazzo Di Pizza

1222 E Eleven Mile Rd, Royal Oak

Avg 4.9 (552 reviews)
Takeout
More about Palazzo Di Pizza
beppé image

 

beppé

703 North Main Street, Royal Oak

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Titos$8.50
More about beppé
Main pic

 

Ye Olde Saloon

1023 South Main Street, Royal Oak

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Ye Olde Saloon
Restaurant banner

 

Little Tree Sushi

107 South Main Street, Royal Oak

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Little Tree Sushi

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Royal Oak

Cheeseburgers

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Royal Oak to explore

Downtown Royal Oak

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Royal Oak to explore

Troy

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Southfield

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Ferndale

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Bloomfield Hills

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Madison Heights

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Berkley

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Clawson

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Adrian

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Toledo

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (434 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston