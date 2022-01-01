Royal Oak restaurants you'll love
More about Bigalora Wood Fired Cucina
PIZZA
Bigalora Wood Fired Cucina
711 S Main St, Royal Oak
|Popular items
|Risotto Balls
|$10.00
saffron rice, mozzarella, peas, Bolognese, marinara
|Capricciosa
|$16.50
House blend mozzarella, Italian ham, fresh mushroom, artichoke
|Wood Roasted Wings
|$15.50
Amish raised, herb marinated (This item is gluten free)
More about The Detroit Dog Co
The Detroit Dog Co
200 West 5th Ave, Royal Oak
|Popular items
|Slim Shady
|$4.99
Classic dog topped with deep fried McClures pickles, cheddar, onions, and zesty honey mustard
|Mexican Town
|$4.99
Classic dog topped with chorizo, tomato, jalapenos, cheddar, and chipotle mayo
|Boblo Island BBQ
|$4.99
Topped with DDCslaw, candied bacon, onion straws, and BBQ sauce
More about Crispelli's Bakery
SANDWICHES • PASTRY
Crispelli's Bakery
931 North Main St, Royal Oak
|Popular items
|Italian, Rustic
|$4.99
Airy and Soft Inside with a Firm Rustic Crust
|Pastrami 8"
|$10.95
Wagyu Pastrami, Fontiago Cheese, Coleslaw, Calabrian Chile Aioli
|Caprese 8"
|$8.95
Fresh Mozzarella, Oven Roasted Tomatoes, Artichokes, Basil, Arugula
More about Kyoto Japanese Steakhouse
SUSHI • STEAKS
Kyoto Japanese Steakhouse
1824 W 14 Mile Rd, Royal Oak
|Popular items
|Mexican Roll
|$13.00
Jalapeno tempura over shrimp tempura & cream cheese roll, drizzled w/ spicy mayo & eel sauce
|Miso Soup
|$2.50
Japanese soybean soup w/ seaweed & tofu
|Da Bomb Roll
|$7.95
Shrimp tempura, avocado, crabstick topped w/ spicy mayo
More about Habibi Shawarma Grille
CHICKEN
Habibi Shawarma Grille
30875 Woodward, Royal Oak
|Popular items
|Cucumber Mix Salad
|Chicken Shawarma Bowl
|$9.95
|Chicken Shawarma Wrap
|$6.95
More about The Office Coffee Shop
The Office Coffee Shop
402 S Lafayette Ave, Royal Oak
|Popular items
|Office Monster Smoothie
|$8.50
Peanut Butter, greek vanilla yogurt, banana, almond milk and spinach
|El Cubano Sandwich
|$10.07
Seasoned pork, ham, swiss cheese, beer mustard and hot pickles on flatbread
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$5.30
bacon or ham, egg and cheese on your choice of bread
More about City Ramen
RAMEN • NOODLES
City Ramen
321 S Main Street, Royal Oak
|Popular items
|Dorm Room Ramen
|$10.00
Build Your Own Bowl. Select Broth with Paired Noodles and Choice of Additions.
|Duck Ramen (Shoyu)
|$18.00
Shoyu Ramen. Chicken & Duck Broth, Full Duck Leg, Half Marinated Egg, Scallions, Mushrooms, Confit Tomatoes, Fried Garlic and 'Thin' Rye Noodles
|Bold Ramen (Spicy Miso)
|$15.00
ALLERGY WARNING!
**Contains Nuts & Seafood** Spicy Miso Ramen. Pork Miso Bone Broth, Pork Belly Chashu, Greens, Half Marinated Egg, Mushrooms, Ryu Chili Oil, Radishes, Scallions, Pickled Bamboo, Kogashi Miso and 'Thick' Rye Noodles
More about Jim Bradys - Royal Oak
GRILL
Jim Bradys - Royal Oak
1214 S Main St, Royal Oak
|Popular items
|Diamond Jim Brady's Special Sandwich
|$14.00
The original burger that made us famous at 7 Mile & Greenfield! Cooked to order & served with lettuce, tomato, pickles, red onions & seasoned fries
|Crispy Brussels
|$12.00
Flash-fried Brussel Sprouts, Toasted Pecans, Dried Cherries & Cherry Maple Vinaigrette
|Fish & Chips
|$20.00
Beer-Battered Haddock, Served with Roasted Steak Cut Potatoes, Crispy Noodle Slaw & Citrus-Dill Tartar
More about O.W.L.
O.W.L.
27302 Woodward Ave, Royal Oak
|Popular items
|Tacos Del Dia
|$9.00
SUNDAY & MONDAY: chicken
TUESDAY: chorizo/potato
WEDNESDAY: steak
THURSDAY: pork carnitas
FRIDAY: mahi mahi
SATURDAY: barbacoa beef
Order of 3 on corn tortillas
Topped w onion, cilantro and salsa of day with the exception of Friday- topped w pico & cabbage slaw and salsa of day
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$13.00
double patty, brioche bun, american cheese, habanero bacon, garlic aioli & pickes
|Chicken Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$10.00
fried chicken breast, sesame bun, american cheese, garlic aioli, pickles & lettuce
More about Tania's Pizza
PIZZA • SALADS • SUBS
Tania's Pizza
3204 Crooks Rd, Royal Oak
|Popular items
|Cheese Bread
|$3.29
Our garlic cheese bread is a fan favorite. Cheese lovers, try our Tornado cheese bread made with 4 cheeses which includes a swirl of our garlic cheese dip to top it off! (All bread includes a dipping accompaniment of your choice)
|14" Royal Oaker
|$15.99
Voted best pizza by Motor City Fest in 2014, 2015 and 2017! This pizza is topped with mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, ground beef, banana peppers, and onions.
|Calzone
|$3.99
Try our oven baked calzone with melted mozzarella cheese and three toppings of your choice, baked until golden brown, brushed with warm butter and sprinkled with our house garlic seasoning.
More about Nicky D's Coney Island
Nicky D's Coney Island
32657 Woodward Ave, Royal Oak
|Popular items
|Onion Rings
|$4.25
|Cheeseburger
|$6.90
|Strawberry Chicken Salad
|$11.20
More about Le Crepe
CREPES
Le Crepe
317 S Washington Ave, Royal Oak
|Popular items
|James Dean
|$12.00
|Signature Ribeye Truffle
|$16.50
More about Holiday Market Carryout
Holiday Market Carryout
1203 S Main St, Royal Oak
|Popular items
|Jalapeño Cheddar Grits
|$2.49
Loaded with flavor and a hint of spice, these grits have been taken to another level.
|Brussels Sprouts
|$2.49
Smokehouse roasted Brussels sprouts
More about beppé
beppé
703 North Main Street, Royal Oak
|Popular items
|Titos
|$8.50
More about Ye Olde Saloon
Ye Olde Saloon
1023 South Main Street, Royal Oak
More about Little Tree Sushi
Little Tree Sushi
107 South Main Street, Royal Oak