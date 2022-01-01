Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Calamari in
Royal Oak
/
Royal Oak
/
Calamari
Royal Oak restaurants that serve calamari
PIZZA
Bigalora Wood Fired Cucina
711 S Main St, Royal Oak
Avg 4.6
(3301 reviews)
Fried Calamari
$12.50
marinara sauce
More about Bigalora Wood Fired Cucina
SUSHI • STEAKS
Kyoto Japanese Steakhouse
1824 W 14 Mile Rd, Royal Oak
Avg 4.7
(10800 reviews)
Calamari (BBQ Squid)
$11.00
BBQ squid w/ teriyaki sauce
More about Kyoto Japanese Steakhouse
Browse other tasty dishes in Royal Oak
Chicken Tenders
Cookies
Nachos
Chili
Salmon Rolls
Cheeseburgers
Garden Salad
Turkey Clubs
Neighborhoods within Royal Oak to explore
Downtown Royal Oak
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
More near Royal Oak to explore
Troy
Avg 4.5
(28 restaurants)
Southfield
Avg 4.4
(21 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Ferndale
Avg 4.3
(15 restaurants)
Warren
Avg 4.1
(14 restaurants)
Madison Heights
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Bloomfield Hills
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Berkley
Avg 4.7
(6 restaurants)
Clawson
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(113 restaurants)
Ann Arbor
Avg 4.5
(87 restaurants)
Flint
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
Adrian
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
Toledo
Avg 4.3
(45 restaurants)
Jackson
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.2
(64 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(836 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(493 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(271 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(535 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(151 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston