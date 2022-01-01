Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Royal Oak

Royal Oak restaurants
Royal Oak restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Ye Olde Saloon

1023 South Main Street, Royal Oak

Chicken Breast Sandwich$8.00
lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle
O.W.L.

27302 Woodward Ave, Royal Oak

Chicken Fried Chicken Egg Sandwich$6.00
over medium egg, fried chicken breast, sesame bun, garlic cream cheese & chihuahua cheese
*Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$9.00
Chicken Fried Chicken Sandwich$10.00
fried chicken breast, sesame bun, american cheese, garlic aioli, pickles & lettuce
