Chocolate chip cookies in Royal Oak

Royal Oak restaurants
Royal Oak restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies

PIZZA • SALADS • SUBS

Tania's Pizza

3204 Crooks Rd, Royal Oak

Avg 4.8 (937 reviews)
Takeout
Dvine Cookies Keto Chocolate Chip$2.99
Thai Street Kitchen

42805 Woodward Avenue, Bloomfield Hills

Avg 4.5 (378 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Triple Chip Cookie$2.75
Guittard semi-sweet, milk and dark chocolate chips delicately baked in our sweet cream dough, finished with a sprinkle of sea salt
Vegan Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.75
Oatmeal vegan & gluten free dough filled with semi-sweet chocolate morsels topped with sea salt
