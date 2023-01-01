Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Royal Oak

Royal Oak restaurants
Toast

Royal Oak restaurants that serve curry

Item pic

 

Kacha Thai Market

205 South Main Street, Royal Oak

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
C1 Red Curry$14.95
Red curry in coconut milk, carrot served with rice.
More about Kacha Thai Market
Item pic

 

Thai Street Kitchen

42805 Woodward Avenue, Bloomfield Hills

Avg 4.5 (378 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Yellow Curry
Yellow curry, organic turmeric, coconut milk, potatoes (SPICY!)
Vegetable Red Curry
Red curry, coconut milk, broccoli, celery, mushrooms, bamboo shoots, water chestnuts, carrots, eggplant
(SPICY!)
Peanut Curry
Steamed broccoli topped with homemade organic peanut sauce (SPICY!)
More about Thai Street Kitchen

