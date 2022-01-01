Egg sandwiches in Royal Oak
Royal Oak restaurants that serve egg sandwiches
More about The Office Coffee Shop
The Office Coffee Shop
402 S Lafayette Ave, Royal Oak
|Egg Sandwich
|$4.23
egg and cheese on your choice of bread
More about O.W.L.
O.W.L.
27302 Woodward Ave, Royal Oak
|CFC Egg Sandwich
|$6.00
|Chicken Fried Chicken Egg Sandwich
|$6.00
over medium egg, fried chicken breast, sesame bun, garlic cream cheese & chihuahua cheese
*Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
|No-Meat Egg Sandwich
|$5.00
over medium egg, sesame bun, garlic cream cheese & chihuahua cheese
*Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.