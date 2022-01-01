Egg sandwiches in Royal Oak

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

The Office Coffee Shop image

 

The Office Coffee Shop

402 S Lafayette Ave, Royal Oak

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Egg Sandwich$4.23
egg and cheese on your choice of bread
More about The Office Coffee Shop
O.W.L. image

 

O.W.L.

27302 Woodward Ave, Royal Oak

No reviews yet
Takeout
CFC Egg Sandwich$6.00
Chicken Fried Chicken Egg Sandwich$6.00
over medium egg, fried chicken breast, sesame bun, garlic cream cheese & chihuahua cheese
*Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
No-Meat Egg Sandwich$5.00
over medium egg, sesame bun, garlic cream cheese & chihuahua cheese
*Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
More about O.W.L.

