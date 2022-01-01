Garden salad in Royal Oak

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

PIZZA

Bigalora Wood Fired Cucina

711 S Main St, Royal Oak

Avg 4.6 (3301 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Large Chef's Garden Salad$13.00
Romaine, tomato, cucumber, carrot, red onion, house blend mozzarella, herb vinaigrette
(This item can be made vegan without the cheese)
Small Chef's Garden Salad$7.50
Romaine, tomato, cucumber, carrot, red onion, house blend mozzarella, herb vinaigrette
(This item can be made vegan without the cheese)
Tania's Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS • SUBS

Tania's Pizza

3204 Crooks Rd, Royal Oak

Avg 4.8 (937 reviews)
Takeout
LARGE Garden Salad$7.99
SMALL Garden Salad$3.99
