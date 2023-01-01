Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pad thai in Royal Oak

Royal Oak restaurants
Royal Oak restaurants that serve pad thai

Item pic

 

Kacha Thai Market

205 South Main Street, Royal Oak

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
N1 Kacha Pad Thai (Dinner)$14.95
Noodle, eggs, tofu, beansprout, crushed peanut.
More about Kacha Thai Market
Item pic

 

Thai Street Kitchen

42805 Woodward Avenue, Bloomfield Hills

Avg 4.5 (378 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pad Thai
Rice noodles stir-fried with eggs, bean sprouts, green onions, topped with crushed peanuts and a lime.
Can be made with Transparent Noodles (Mung Bean).
*NEW* VEGAN Pad Thai
All the traditional flavors of Pad Thai but 100% Vegan.
Rice noodles, bean sprouts, green onions, topped with crushed peanuts and a lime.
Can be made with Transparent Noodles (Mung Bean).
More about Thai Street Kitchen

