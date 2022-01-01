Downtown Royal Oak restaurants you'll love
RAMEN • NOODLES
City Ramen
321 S Main Street, Royal Oak
|Dorm Room Ramen
|$10.00
Build Your Own Bowl. Select Broth with Paired Noodles and Choice of Additions.
|Duck Ramen (Shoyu)
|$18.00
Shoyu Ramen. Chicken & Duck Broth, Full Duck Leg, Half Marinated Egg, Scallions, Mushrooms, Confit Tomatoes, Fried Garlic and 'Thin' Rye Noodles
|Bold Ramen (Spicy Miso)
|$15.00
ALLERGY WARNING!
**Contains Nuts & Seafood** Spicy Miso Ramen. Pork Miso Bone Broth, Pork Belly Chashu, Greens, Half Marinated Egg, Mushrooms, Ryu Chili Oil, Radishes, Scallions, Pickled Bamboo, Kogashi Miso and 'Thick' Rye Noodles
CREPES
Le Crepe
317 S Washington Ave, Royal Oak
|James Dean
|$12.00
|Signature Ribeye Truffle
|$16.50