Downtown Royal Oak restaurants you'll love

Downtown Royal Oak's top cuisines

Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Ramen
Ramen
Must-try Downtown Royal Oak restaurants

City Ramen image

RAMEN • NOODLES

City Ramen

321 S Main Street, Royal Oak

Avg 4.1 (112 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Dorm Room Ramen$10.00
Build Your Own Bowl. Select Broth with Paired Noodles and Choice of Additions.
Duck Ramen (Shoyu)$18.00
Shoyu Ramen. Chicken & Duck Broth, Full Duck Leg, Half Marinated Egg, Scallions, Mushrooms, Confit Tomatoes, Fried Garlic and 'Thin' Rye Noodles
Bold Ramen (Spicy Miso)$15.00
ALLERGY WARNING!
**Contains Nuts & Seafood** Spicy Miso Ramen. Pork Miso Bone Broth, Pork Belly Chashu, Greens, Half Marinated Egg, Mushrooms, Ryu Chili Oil, Radishes, Scallions, Pickled Bamboo, Kogashi Miso and 'Thick' Rye Noodles
More about City Ramen
Le Crepe image

CREPES

Le Crepe

317 S Washington Ave, Royal Oak

Avg 4.7 (783 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
James Dean$12.00
Signature Ribeye Truffle$16.50
More about Le Crepe
Condado Tacos image

TACOS

Condado Tacos

310 S Main St, Royal Oak

Avg 4.6 (16170 reviews)
Takeout
More about Condado Tacos
