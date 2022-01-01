The Royal Palms Shuffleboard Club - Brooklyn
We've got tropical drinks, a rotating cast of food trucks, oversized and regular sized board games, DJs, the most wonderful staff in the world… and 10 regulation-sized shuffleboard courts.
514 Union St • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
514 Union St
Brooklyn NY
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
