Royal spice

199 N Main St • $$

Avg 4.5 (139 reviews)

Vegetable Samosa$7.99
Vegetable Pakora$7.99
Butter Chicken$15.99
Plain Naan$3.00
Rice$4.00
Garlic Cilantro Naan$3.50
Mango Lassi$3.00
Chicken Tikka Masala$15.99
Garlic Chive Naan$3.50
Palak Paneer$13.99
Tourists
Upscale
Intimate
Family-Friendly
Casual
Romantic
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Buffet
Restroom
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Contactless Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

199 N Main St

Troy NH

Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
