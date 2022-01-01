Go
Royal Thai Cafe

78-6831 Alii Dr Suite 402 • $$

Avg 4.3 (816 reviews)

Popular Items

Basil Rolls$9.99
Yellow Curry$14.99
Yellow curry paste in coconut milk with potatoes, onions, carrots
Green Curry$14.99
Green curry paste in coconut milk, bamboo shoots, basil, zucchini, broccoli, cabbage, bell pepper
Chicken Satay$10.99
White meat chicken sliced, marinated in our special secret seasoning. Grilled on a skewer served with peanut sauce and cucumber sauce
Pad See Ew$14.99
Flat rice noddles pan-fried, broccoli, cabbage, egg and sweet soy sauce
Tom Kha Soup$13.99
Lemongrass, onion, carrots, mushrooms, galangal broth in coconut milk and lime juice
Jasmine Rice$2.50
Pad Thai$14.99
Thai pan-fried rice noddle with shrimp, and chicken, bean sprouts, green onion, egg with crushed peanuts
Springs Rolls$8.99
Chicken BBQ in an authentic Thai sweet chili sauce
Drunken Noodle$14.99
Pan-fried flat rice noodle in garlic, egg, basil, carrot, onion and bell pepper
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Cash-Only
Table Service
Parking
Fresh Ingredients
Digital Payments
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Takeout

Location

78-6831 Alii Dr Suite 402

Kailua Kona HI

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
