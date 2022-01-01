Go
Royal Thai

Casual Thai simple cafe setting with a large menu of faves including pad thai & curries Thai cooking.

NOODLES

5324 Grand Ave • $$

Avg 4.7 (3585 reviews)

Popular Items

Pad Thai$12.00
Thin noodles stir-fried with egg, tofu, onion, bean sprouts, and ground peanut.
Thai Ice Tea$3.75
Home brewed thai tea with a splash of cream.
Thai Cucumber Salad$4.00
Fresh sliced cucumber in a sweet and tangy dressing.
Royal Thai Fried Rice$12.00
Stir-fried rice with bean sprouts, scallions, carrots, and egg
Pad See Ew$12.00
Wide rice noodles stir-fried with egg, broccoli, and sweet soy sauce.
Egg Rolls$4.00
Chicken Potstickers$7.00
Combo Fried Rice$14.00
Fried-rice stir-fried with egg, bean sprouts, carrots, pork, chicken, shrimp, and beef.
Crab Rangoon$7.00
Fried handmade grounded crab meat and cream cheese seasoned wrapped in wonton. Served with sweet and sour sauce.
Chicken Satay$7.00
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

5324 Grand Ave

Gurnee IL

Sunday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
