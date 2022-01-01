Royal Thai Restaurant
Come on in and enjoy!
SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SALADS • BBQ • CHICKEN
13576 harbor blvd • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
13576 harbor blvd
Garden Grove CA
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Tastea
Come in and enjoy!
Phoenix Food Boutique
Southeast Asian drinks, food and desserts. Serving the Garden Grove community since 2015. Welcome!
Phuc Long Coffee and Tea USA
Come in and enjoy!
1 - Louie's On Main
Serving the community of Garden Grove since 1953!