2301 N Akard St • $

Avg 4 (95 reviews)

Popular Items

Double Cheese Burger$17.00
brisket and chuck blend, american cheese,
burger sauce, pickles, toasted brioche, fries
Steak Frites - Lunch$21.00
garlic fries, peppercorn sauce
CLASSIC CHEESE BURGER$17.00
brisket and chuck blend, american cheese,
burger sauce, hot pickles, toasted brioche bun
Hot Lobster Roll$29.00
maine lobster, garlic, thyme, aioli,
toasted brioche, fries - Served Hot
Benedict Lobster$21.00
warm lobster, tomato, poached eggs, potato cake, lemon hollandaise
Chipotle Grilled Chicken$17.00
chipotle marinated chicken breast, avocado, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, ranch, toasted brioche, fries
Filet Mignon + Cheese Sandwich$19.00
spiced filet mignon, provolone, caramelized onions, arugula, garlic-dijon aioli, toasted brioche, fries
Loaded Tots$13.00
Royal Salad - Brunch$14.00
mixed greens, arugula, strawberries, golden raisins, hazelnuts, goat cheese, honey lime vinaigrette
SPICY CRISPY CHICKEN$16.00
spicy aioli, fresh sauerkraut, hot pickles,
toasted brioche bun
Location

2301 N Akard St

Dallas TX

Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 am
