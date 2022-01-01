Go
Royals

Brunch, Hot Dogs, Burgers & More!

701 Wealthy St SE • $$

Avg 4.6 (641 reviews)

Popular Items

Coney Dog$4.00
all meat chili. cheddar. onions. yellow mustard.
Detroit$4.00
All beef hot dog, all meat chili, cheddar cheese, onions and yellow mustard on a New England bun.
Cheese Steak$15.00
Grilled sliced ribeye, grilled onions, roasted peppers, provolone with cheddar sauce on a amoroso hoagie. Served with seasoned fries, coleslaw and a pickle.
Diner Burger$11.00
4oz smash patty, lettuce, tomato, pickle, house-made Royals sauce with American cheese. fries.
Cinnamon Roll$5.00
Sweet and Salty Deliciousness With A Bit Of Citrus And Glazed With A Sour Cream Icing.
Triple Decker Club$13.00
Turkey, bacon, Canadian bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on a burger bun. Served with seasoned fries, coleslaw and a pickle spear.
Chef Salad$10.00
baby romaine. bacon bits. ham. turkey. blue cheese. tomato. cucumber. radish. hard boiled egg. house ranch. toasted bread crumbs.
Fingers & Fries$13.00
Hand breaded chicken tenders. Served with Maple Mustard Jam and Ranch for dipping. Comes with a side of seasoned fries, coleslaw and a pickle spear.
Kids Chicken Fingers$5.00
Chicken Fingers and Fries.
Reuben$15.00
Braised corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese and Royals sauce on toasted marble rye. Served with seasoned fries, coleslaw and a pickle spear.
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Casual
Hipsters
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

701 Wealthy St SE

Grand Rapids MI

SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
