Go
Toast

Royals Hot Chicken

Authentic Southern Fried & Nashville Style Hot Chicken with Scratch Made Sides, Craft Draft Beers, Champagne, and Milkshakes.
****When ordering online please call the restaurant directly when you arrive, let them know you’re outside (with your flashers on) and what kind of vehicle you’re in and we’ll run the food right out as soon as it’s ready. We appreciate your continued support.*****

CHICKEN

10310 Shelbyville Road • $$

Avg 3.5 (21 reviews)

Popular Items

Sandwich Some Heat$9.79
Crispy Fried Chicken Sandwich with Mayo, Shredded Iceberg Lettuce, & Dill Pickles on a Potato Bun. Served with one side.
5 Tenders Hot$9.29
5 Crispy Chicken Tenders, Served with One Side, One Dipping Sauce, White Bread, & Pickles.
Sandwich Classic Fried$9.79
Crispy Fried Chicken Sandwich with Mayo, Shredded Iceberg Lettuce, & Dill Pickles on a Potato Bun. Served with one side.
Hot Fish Sandwich$10.99
Crispy White Fish Sandwich with Creamy Royals Coleslaw and Our Pickled Cherry Pepper Tartar Sauce on a Potato Bun.
3 Tenders Some Heat$7.79
Three Crispy Chicken Tenders, Served with One Side, One Dipping Sauce, White Bread, & Pickles.
5 Tenders Classic Fried$10.69
5 Crispy Chicken Tenders, Served with One Side, One Dipping Sauce, White Bread, & Pickles.
3 Tenders Hot$7.79
Three Crispy Chicken Tenders, Served with One Side, One Dipping Sauce, White Bread, & Pickles.
3 Tenders Classic Fried$7.79
Three Crispy Chicken Tenders, Served with One Side, One Dipping Sauce, White Bread, & Pickles.
5 Tenders Some Heat$9.29
5 Crispy Chicken Tenders, Served with One Side, One Dipping Sauce, White Bread, & Pickles.
To-Go Disposable Utensils
Please let us know how many sets of individually plastic wrapped to-go utensils you need by adding that number of to-go sets in with your order. We know a lot of our guests are staying healthy at home and we want to limit our impact as much as possible. Thank you for your support!
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
QR Codes
Takeout

Location

10310 Shelbyville Road

Louisville KY

Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Roosters

No reviews yet

A Fun, Casual Joint!

Beef 'O' Brady's

No reviews yet

Good Food, Good Sports

CASK Southern Kitchen & Bar

No reviews yet

We offer some of your favorite southern cuisine and delicious handcrafted cocktails!

Momma's Mustard, Pickles & BBQ - Hurstbourne

No reviews yet

.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston