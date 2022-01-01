Royals Hot Chicken
Authentic Southern Fried & Nashville Style Hot Chicken with Scratch Made Sides, Craft Draft Beers, Champagne, and Milkshakes.
****When ordering online please look for one of our team members right outside the front entrance of the restaurant who can grab your order for you so you don’t have to get outside your vehicle. If you don’t see anyone outside, please call the restaurant directly, let them know you’re outside (with your flashers on) and what kind of vehicle you’re in and we’ll run the food right out as soon as it’s ready. We appreciate your continued support.*****
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
736 E Market St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
736 E Market St
Louisville KY
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Rabbit Hole Distillery
Rabbit Hole Distillery is a modern cathedral that pays homage to the art and science of distillation. A fully immersive guest experience, every step of the process, from grain to bottle, is in proud display.
EMMY SQUARED
Offering quality ingredients and deliciously unique toppings, our signature Detroit-style pizza is marked by its square shape, crispy bottom, fluffy dough, cheesy "frico" crust, and signature sauce stripes. Our famed double-stack burger, the Le Big Matt, was named ‘#1 Best Burger in Nashville’ by The Tennessean and Nashville Lifestyles, voted one of ‘The Best New Burgers In NYC’ by Gothamist, and listed as one of the ‘20 Best Burgers in NYC’ by The Infatuation. The menu also highlights a selection of approachable salads and sandwiches served on pretzel buns.
Gaining critical claim and an ever-growing cult following, we have expanded the Emmy Squared brand with eight locations across New York City, Nashville, Philadelphia, Washington DC, and Louisville and plans to expand nationally. In every neighborhood we join, our team is committed to contributing to the community and practice our company ethos of inclusivity and unparalleled hospitality.
Nouvelle
Come in and enjoy!
Seafood Lady
Come in and enjoy!