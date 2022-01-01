Go
Royals Hot Chicken

Authentic Southern Fried & Nashville Style Hot Chicken with Scratch Made Sides, Craft Draft Beers, Champagne, and Milkshakes.
****When ordering online please look for one of our team members right outside the front entrance of the restaurant who can grab your order for you so you don’t have to get outside your vehicle. If you don’t see anyone outside, please call the restaurant directly, let them know you’re outside (with your flashers on) and what kind of vehicle you’re in and we’ll run the food right out as soon as it’s ready. We appreciate your continued support.*****

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

736 E Market St • $$

Avg 4.5 (910 reviews)

Popular Items

5 Tenders Some Heat$9.29
5 Crispy Chicken Tenders, Served with One Side, One Dipping Sauce, White Bread, & Pickles.
3 Tenders Some Heat$7.79
Three Crispy Chicken Tenders, Served with One Side, One Dipping Sauce, White Bread, & Pickles.
5 Tenders Hot$9.29
5 Crispy Chicken Tenders, Served with One Side, One Dipping Sauce, White Bread, & Pickles.
3 Tenders Classic Fried$7.79
Three Crispy Chicken Tenders, Served with One Side, One Dipping Sauce, White Bread, & Pickles.
3 Tenders Hot$7.79
Three Crispy Chicken Tenders, Served with One Side, One Dipping Sauce, White Bread, & Pickles.
5 Tenders Classic Fried$9.29
5 Crispy Chicken Tenders, Served with One Side, One Dipping Sauce, White Bread, & Pickles.
Sandwich Some Heat$9.79
Crispy Fried Chicken Sandwich with Mayo, Shredded Iceberg Lettuce, & Dill Pickles on a Potato Bun. Served with one side.
Hot Fish Sandwich$10.99
Crispy White Fish Sandwich with Creamy Royals Coleslaw and Our Pickled Cherry Pepper Tartar Sauce on a Potato Bun.
To-Go Disposable Utensil Packs (each)
Please let us know how many sets of individually plastic wrapped to-go utensils you need by adding that number of to-go sets in with your order. We know a lot of our guests are staying healthy at home and we want to limit our impact as much as possible. Thank you for your support!
Sandwich Hot$9.79
Crispy Fried Chicken Sandwich with Mayo, Shredded Iceberg Lettuce, & Dill Pickles on a Potato Bun. Served with one side.
Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
QR Codes
Parking
Online Ordering
Digital Payments
TV
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

736 E Market St

Louisville KY

Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
