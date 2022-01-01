Go
Royd's

The Redland's Western Town!
Serving Cuban and American comfort food, Ice Cream, Shakes, Juices and much more.

20800 SW 177 Avenue

Popular Items

Croquette Sandwich$7.77
Sandwich de croqueta
Tuna Sandwich$7.77
Conch Fritters$9.77
Midnight Sandwich$8.77
Ham, pork, Swiss cheese, pickle and mustard on media noche bread
Chicken Soup
Sopa de Pollo
White Rice$2.77
Arroz Blanco
Coca Cola$2.00
Fried Pork Chunks- Masitas de cerdo$8.77
Masitas de Cerdo
Black Beans - Frijoles negros$3.77
French Fries
Papas Fritas
Location

Miami FL

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

