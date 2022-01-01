Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Royersford

Go
Royersford restaurants
Toast

Royersford restaurants that serve cake

Sunshine Cafe image

 

Sunshine Cafe

207 W Ridge Pike, Limerick

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Crab Cakes
More about Sunshine Cafe
Philly Cheesesteaks & Wings image

PIZZA • CHEESESTEAKS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Philly Cheesesteaks & Wings

204 W Ridge Pike, Limerick

Avg 4.5 (116 reviews)
Takeout
Berry Vanilla Chiffon Cake$8.00
Black Forest Cake$7.00
More about Philly Cheesesteaks & Wings

Browse other tasty dishes in Royersford

Chicken Tenders

Chef Salad

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Mozzarella Sticks

French Fries

Chicken Sandwiches

Cheeseburgers

Map

More near Royersford to explore

King Of Prussia

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Wayne

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Malvern

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Phoenixville

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Pottstown

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Collegeville

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Chester Springs

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Norristown

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Devon

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Reading

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (512 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (62 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1582 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (273 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston