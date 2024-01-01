Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken pizza in Royersford

Royersford restaurants
Royersford restaurants that serve chicken pizza

Palermo's Pizza

70 Buckwalter Rd, Royersford

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken parm pizza 10$13.49
Chicken parmigiana mozzarella cheese sauce
More about Palermo's Pizza
PIZZA • CHEESESTEAKS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Philly Cheesesteaks & Wings

204 W Ridge Pike, Limerick

Avg 4.5 (116 reviews)
Takeout
SM Nashville Chicken Pizza$13.99
Nashville Sauce & Spice, Crispy Chicken, Comeback Sauce, & Mozzarella
MD Chicken Ranchero Pizza$16.99
Crispy Chicken, Bacon & Ranch
SM Buffalo Chicken Pizza$12.99
Grilled Chicken coated with our Buffalo Sauce & Bleu Cheese
More about Philly Cheesesteaks & Wings

