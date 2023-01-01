Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Meatball subs in Royersford

Go
Royersford restaurants
Toast

Royersford restaurants that serve meatball subs

Item pic

 

Palermo's Pizza

70 Buckwalter Rd, Royersford

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
12’Meatball Sub$10.00
More about Palermo's Pizza
Philly Cheesesteaks & Wings image

PIZZA • CHEESESTEAKS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Philly Cheesesteaks & Wings

204 W Ridge Pike, Limerick

Avg 4.5 (116 reviews)
Takeout
Meatball Sandwich$8.49
Meatball Parmigiana Sandwich$9.49
More about Philly Cheesesteaks & Wings

Browse other tasty dishes in Royersford

Stromboli

Mozzarella Sticks

Quesadillas

Italian Subs

Garlic Knots

Chicken Wraps

Tacos

French Fries

Map

More near Royersford to explore

Wayne

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

King Of Prussia

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Malvern

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Phoenixville

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Collegeville

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)

Norristown

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Pottstown

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Chester Springs

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Devon

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Reading

Avg 4.5 (62 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (726 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (74 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (124 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (207 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2380 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (97 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (366 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (397 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (123 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston