Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Patty melts in
Royersford
/
Royersford
/
Patty Melts
Royersford restaurants that serve patty melts
The Sunshine Cafe
207 W Ridge Pike, Limerick
No reviews yet
Patty Melt
$0.00
More about The Sunshine Cafe
PIZZA • CHEESESTEAKS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Philly Cheesesteaks & Wings
204 W Ridge Pike, Limerick
Avg 4.5
(116 reviews)
Patty Melt Burger
$7.49
Topped with Grilled Onion, Mozzarella on Grilled Rye Bread
More about Philly Cheesesteaks & Wings
Browse other tasty dishes in Royersford
French Fries
Chicken Pizza
Italian Subs
Greek Salad
Bacon Cheeseburgers
Chicken Sandwiches
Garlic Knots
Pierogies
More near Royersford to explore
Wayne
Avg 4.4
(21 restaurants)
Phoenixville
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
King Of Prussia
Avg 4.5
(18 restaurants)
Collegeville
Avg 4.7
(15 restaurants)
Malvern
Avg 4.4
(15 restaurants)
Norristown
Avg 4.7
(12 restaurants)
Pottstown
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Chester Springs
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Devon
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Reading
Avg 4.5
(64 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(737 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(77 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(40 restaurants)
Lancaster
Avg 4.6
(132 restaurants)
Lebanon
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(211 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(2432 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(109 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(380 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(400 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(124 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston