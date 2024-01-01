Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Spaghetti in
Royersford
/
Royersford
/
Spaghetti
Royersford restaurants that serve spaghetti
Palermo's Pizza
70 Buckwalter Rd, Royersford
No reviews yet
Kids Spaghetti Sauce
$8.50
More about Palermo's Pizza
PIZZA • CHEESESTEAKS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Philly Cheesesteaks & Wings
204 W Ridge Pike, Limerick
Avg 4.5
(116 reviews)
Spaghetti W/ Meatballs
$10.49
Kids Spaghetti & Meatballs
$6.49
More about Philly Cheesesteaks & Wings
Browse other tasty dishes in Royersford
Italian Subs
Mozzarella Sticks
Bacon Cheeseburgers
Steak Stromboli
Tacos
Chicken Pizza
Stromboli
Chicken Caesar Wraps
More near Royersford to explore
Wayne
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
King Of Prussia
Avg 4.5
(18 restaurants)
Phoenixville
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Malvern
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Collegeville
Avg 4.7
(14 restaurants)
Norristown
Avg 4.7
(12 restaurants)
Pottstown
Avg 4.7
(10 restaurants)
Chester Springs
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Devon
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Reading
Avg 4.5
(64 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(736 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(76 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(41 restaurants)
Lancaster
Avg 4.6
(130 restaurants)
Lebanon
Avg 4.3
(15 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(211 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(2418 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(106 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(374 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(397 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(123 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston