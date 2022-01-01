Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Turkey clubs in
Royersford
/
Royersford
/
Turkey Clubs
Royersford restaurants that serve turkey clubs
Sunshine Cafe
207 W Ridge Pike, Limerick
No reviews yet
Hot Turkey Sandwich
$9.95
More about Sunshine Cafe
PIZZA • CHEESESTEAKS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Philly Cheesesteaks & Wings
204 W Ridge Pike, Limerick
Avg 4.5
(116 reviews)
Turkey Club
$9.99
More about Philly Cheesesteaks & Wings
Browse other tasty dishes in Royersford
Tacos
French Fries
Cobb Salad
Chicken Sandwiches
Mozzarella Sticks
Chicken Tenders
Cheeseburgers
Italian Subs
More near Royersford to explore
Wayne
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
King Of Prussia
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Malvern
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Phoenixville
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Pottstown
Avg 4.7
(10 restaurants)
Collegeville
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Norristown
Avg 4.7
(6 restaurants)
Chester Springs
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Devon
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Reading
Avg 4.5
(36 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(525 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(42 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(28 restaurants)
Lancaster
Avg 4.6
(63 restaurants)
Lebanon
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(122 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1642 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(68 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(222 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(282 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(59 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston