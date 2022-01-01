Go
Roy-Pitz Brewing Company

The Stube is an American brewpub & restaurant located above the Roy-Pitz Brewery in historic Chambersburg featuring Roy-Pitz Liquid Art, American pub fare and entertainment.

140 N Third St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Liquid Art Wings Dozen$15.00
Bone-in or boneless with your choice of sauce
Cheesesteak Eggrolls$12.00
Shaved steak, caramelized onions, peppers, beer cheese, sriracha aioli
717$12.00
Our classic American cheeseburger served with sliced pickles. Served with fries.
Pitz Pulled Pork$12.00
red cabbage slaw, pickles, Ludwig's BBQ sauce. Served with chips & a pickle
Pepperoni$20.00
Grateful Reuben$12.00
Thinly sliced corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, house russian dressing served on marble rye. Served with chips & a pickle
Fish and Chips$15.00
Best Blonde beer battered haddock fillet, fresh cut fries, house made remoulade.
Build Your Own$19.00
tomato sauce, mozzarella, parmesan
Plain Jane$19.00
tomato sauce, mozzarella, parmesan
Liquid Art Wings 1/2 Dozen$8.00
Location

Chambersburg PA

Sunday11:30 am - 4:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
