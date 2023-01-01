Brisket in Royse City
Royse City restaurants that serve brisket
Charlie's Old Fashioned Burgers - Royse City
107 I-30 Frontage Rd, Royse City
|Brisket Potato Skins
|$10.00
This time we load our potato skins with house smoked brisket, house made bbq sauce and melted cheese. Served with ranch and sour cream.
Arboleda's Mexican Grill - Royse City
138 E. Main St., Royse City
|Brisket Tacos
|$13.99
Slow roasted brisket served in 3 soft corn tortillas with Monterey jack cheese, rice, beans, avocado slices & cascabel sauce
|SINGLE BRISKET TACO
|$3.99
|Brisket Enchiladas
|$12.99
2 corn tortillas filled with sauteed shredded brisket topped with your choice of green tomatillo sauce or cascabel adobo sauce with moterrey jack cheese. Served with guacamole, rice & refried beans.