Brisket in Royse City

Royse City restaurants
Royse City restaurants that serve brisket

Charlie's Old Fashioned Burgers - Royse City

107 I-30 Frontage Rd, Royse City

Brisket Potato Skins$10.00
This time we load our potato skins with house smoked brisket, house made bbq sauce and melted cheese. Served with ranch and sour cream.
Arboleda's Mexican Grill - Royse City

138 E. Main St., Royse City

Brisket Tacos$13.99
Slow roasted brisket served in 3 soft corn tortillas with Monterey jack cheese, rice, beans, avocado slices & cascabel sauce
SINGLE BRISKET TACO$3.99
Brisket Enchiladas$12.99
2 corn tortillas filled with sauteed shredded brisket topped with your choice of green tomatillo sauce or cascabel adobo sauce with moterrey jack cheese. Served with guacamole, rice & refried beans.
