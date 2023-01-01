Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Royse City

Royse City restaurants
Royse City restaurants that serve burritos

Arboleda's Mexican Grill - Royse City

138 E. Main St., Royse City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kid Bean Burrito
Bean burrito with queso sauce on top
More about Arboleda's Mexican Grill - Royse City
Matt's Rancho Martinez image

FRENCH FRIES

Matt's Rancho Martinez - Union Valley

4765 State Hwy 276 West, Royse City

Avg 4.4 (666 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tex-Mex Burrito Dinner$13.95
Seasoned premium beef, wrapped in a warm flour tortilla, smothered in chilli & cheese, beans & rice
KIDS BURRITO$7.50
Super Burrito dinner$18.25
Fajita style beef or chicken, wrapped in a warm flour tortilla, topped w/ sour cream, Monterrey Jack cheese & spicy tomatillo or mild ranchero sauce, beans & rice
More about Matt's Rancho Martinez - Union Valley

