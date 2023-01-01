Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Royse City

Royse City restaurants
Royse City restaurants that serve enchiladas

Arboleda's Mexican Grill - Royse City

138 E. Main St., Royse City

TakeoutDelivery
SINGLE ENCHILADA VERDE$3.99
Spinach Enchiladas$9.99
Topped with creamy cilantro sauce & melted jack cheese
Enchiladas Verde$11.99
Corn tortillas filled with your choice of beef or chicken fajita & topped with tomatillo sauce & melted jack cheese
Matt's Rancho Martinez - Union Valley

4765 State Hwy 276 West, Royse City

Avg 4.4 (666 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
NO. 2 Enchilada & Taco$10.75
Deluxe enchilada & crispy taco. Served w/ beans & rice.
Traditional Red Enchiladas$13.95
Two enchiladas filled w/ cheese & onion, topped w/ Grandma's red chile sauce, fresh guacamole salad, beans & rice
Beef & Guacamole Enchiladas$14.95
Two plump beef enchiladas, topped w/ mild ranchero sauce, Monterrey Jack cheese, sour cream, fresh guacamole & zesty chile con queso. served w/ beans & rice
