Fajitas in Royse City

Arboleda's Mexican Grill - Royse City
138 E. Main St., Royse City
|Pork BBQ Fajitas
|$13.99
Slow roasted pork, topped with cascabel BBQ sauce, served on a skillet with grill onions and bell peppers, rice and ranchero beans, guacamole, sour cream and Pico de Gallo.
|Fajita Salad
|$10.99
Tender fajita meat over a bed of lettuce with red cabbage, carrots, tomatoes, red onion. Monterey jack cheese, avocado & tortilla strips
|Beef Fajitas
|$0.00
Served grill onion and bell pepper, rice, charro beans, guacamole, sour cream & Pico de Gallo.
Matt's Rancho Martinez - Union Valley
4765 State Hwy 276 West, Royse City
|Chicken Fajitas
|$17.25
Served w/ sour cream, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole, shredded cheese, beans, rice & warm tortillas.
|Chicken Fajita Quesadilla
|$12.25
served w/ sour cream, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole & Jalapenos
|Beef Fajita Nachos
|$12.25
served w/ sour cream, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole & Jalapenos