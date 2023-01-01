Nachos in Royse City
Arboleda's Mexican Grill - Royse City
138 E. Main St., Royse City
|NACHOS AL CARBON
|$0.00
Tortilla chips topped with cheese & beans and choice of beef or chicken fajita. Served with guacamole, sour cream & jalapenos
|Kd nachos
|NACHOS
|$0.00
Served with guacamole, sour cream & jalapenos.
More about Matt's Rancho Martinez - Union Valley
Matt's Rancho Martinez - Union Valley
4765 State Hwy 276 West, Royse City
|Beef Fajita Nachos
|$12.25
served w/ sour cream, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole & Jalapenos
|Ballpark Nachos
|$9.75
Texas style nachos w/ zesty queso, premium ground beef or shredded chicken, refried beans, diced tomato, onion, jalapeno peppers, sour cream & cilantro on homemade corn chips
|Beef, Bean & Cheese Nachos
|$9.50
served w/ sour cream, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole & Jalapenos