Paninis in Royse City

Royse City restaurants that serve paninis

Texas Cafe Diner - Royse City - 103 East Main Street

103 East Main Street, Royse City

Italian Panini$12.50
Grilled chicken breast, roasted red peppers, fresh spinach, Provolone cheese and pesto mayo.
Turkey Cranberry Panini$12.50
Turkey, spinach, Provolone cheese, red onions and cranberry aioli.
Cuban Panini$13.00
Pulled pork, smoked ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, mustard and mayo.
Starwood Cafe - Fate

5000 I-30 #100, Fate

Breakfast Panini$11.95
