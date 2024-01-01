Paninis in Royse City
Texas Cafe Diner - Royse City - 103 East Main Street
103 East Main Street, Royse City
|Italian Panini
|$12.50
Grilled chicken breast, roasted red peppers, fresh spinach, Provolone cheese and pesto mayo.
|Turkey Cranberry Panini
|$12.50
Turkey, spinach, Provolone cheese, red onions and cranberry aioli.
|Cuban Panini
|$13.00
Pulled pork, smoked ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, mustard and mayo.