Taco salad in Royse City
Royse City restaurants that serve taco salad
More about Arboleda's Mexican Grill - Royse City
Arboleda's Mexican Grill - Royse City
138 E. Main St., Royse City
|Taco Salad
|$9.99
A crispy flour tortilla shell filled with refried beans, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, red onion & guacamole on a bed of green salad with your choice of meat: Ground Beef or Ranch Chicken
Chicken or Beef Fajita for extra $1.00
More about Matt's Rancho Martinez - Union Valley
FRENCH FRIES
Matt's Rancho Martinez - Union Valley
4765 State Hwy 276 West, Royse City
|Taco Salad
|$13.50
Premium ground beef or shredded chicken breast, beans, zesty chile con queso, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, fresh guacamole, mixed cheeses, jalapenos & onion, piled high on a crispy flour tortilla shell
|NO. 8 Taco Salad
|$10.75
100% premium beef, beans, mixed cheeses, sour cream, guacamole, lettuce, tomato & onion