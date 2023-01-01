Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taco salad in Royse City

Royse City restaurants
Royse City restaurants that serve taco salad

Arboleda's Mexican Grill - Royse City

138 E. Main St., Royse City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Taco Salad$9.99
A crispy flour tortilla shell filled with refried beans, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, red onion & guacamole on a bed of green salad with your choice of meat: Ground Beef or Ranch Chicken
Chicken or Beef Fajita for extra $1.00
More about Arboleda's Mexican Grill - Royse City
Matt's Rancho Martinez image

FRENCH FRIES

Matt's Rancho Martinez - Union Valley

4765 State Hwy 276 West, Royse City

Avg 4.4 (666 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Taco Salad$13.50
Premium ground beef or shredded chicken breast, beans, zesty chile con queso, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, fresh guacamole, mixed cheeses, jalapenos & onion, piled high on a crispy flour tortilla shell
NO. 8 Taco Salad$10.75
100% premium beef, beans, mixed cheeses, sour cream, guacamole, lettuce, tomato & onion
More about Matt's Rancho Martinez - Union Valley

