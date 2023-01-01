Tacos in Royse City
Royse City restaurants that serve tacos
More about Arboleda's Mexican Grill - Royse City
Arboleda's Mexican Grill - Royse City
138 E. Main St., Royse City
|Kid Taco
Crispy or soft taco, choice of beef or chicken.
|Taco & Soup
|$8.25
A cup of tortilla soup with a soft beef or chicken fajita taco with cheese & a side of sour cream
|Taco Dinner
|$0.00
Crispy corn or soft flour tortillas filled with lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese & your choice of spicy beef or chicken. Served with rice & beans
More about Matt's Rancho Martinez - Union Valley
FRENCH FRIES
Matt's Rancho Martinez - Union Valley
4765 State Hwy 276 West, Royse City
|KIDS TACO
|$7.50
|NO. 2 Enchilada & Taco
|$10.75
Deluxe enchilada & crispy taco. Served w/ beans & rice.
|Taco Dinner
|$13.95
Three crispy or grilled, beef or shredded chicken tacos, topped w/ lettuce, tomato &mixed cheeses. Beans & rice