Tacos in Royse City

Royse City restaurants
Royse City restaurants that serve tacos

Arboleda's Mexican Grill - Royse City

138 E. Main St., Royse City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kid Taco
Crispy or soft taco, choice of beef or chicken.
Taco & Soup$8.25
A cup of tortilla soup with a soft beef or chicken fajita taco with cheese & a side of sour cream
Taco Dinner$0.00
Crispy corn or soft flour tortillas filled with lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese & your choice of spicy beef or chicken. Served with rice & beans
More about Arboleda's Mexican Grill - Royse City
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Matt's Rancho Martinez - Union Valley

4765 State Hwy 276 West, Royse City

Avg 4.4 (666 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
KIDS TACO$7.50
NO. 2 Enchilada & Taco$10.75
Deluxe enchilada & crispy taco. Served w/ beans & rice.
Taco Dinner$13.95
Three crispy or grilled, beef or shredded chicken tacos, topped w/ lettuce, tomato &mixed cheeses. Beans & rice
More about Matt's Rancho Martinez - Union Valley

