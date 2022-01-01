Go
Toast

Roz & Rocco's

Everyday food from the Italian Grandmother you always wanted!

2904 West Chester Pike

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Parm Fries$7.00
Broccoli$7.00
Strawberry & Snap Pea$14.00
balsamic marinated strawberries tossed with mixed greens, snap peas and pea shoots on whipped basil ricotta
Custom Salad$12.00
craft your own custom salad
Cauliflower Steak$12.00
simply grilled with Extra Virgin Olive Oil, salt and pepper
Choice of Sauce: Lemon Caper ‘Piccata’ Sauce, Mushroom Marsala, Roasted Garlic & Herb, Calabrian Chili, Greek Yogurt Dill Tzatziki, Steak Sauce, Salsa Verde, Lemon & EVOO
Side Spagetti$6.00
Caesar Brussels$7.00
Beet Panzanella$14.00
arugula and beets topped with torn sesame bread croutons, fresh mozzarella and sherry vinaigrette
SG Salmon$18.00
simply grilled with Extra Virgin Olive Oil, salt and pepper
Choice of Sauce: Lemon Caper ‘Piccata’ Sauce, Mushroom Marsala, Roasted Garlic & Herb, Calabrian Chili, Greek Yogurt Dill Tzatziki, Steak Sauce, Salsa Verde, Lemon & EVOO
SG Chicken$12.00
simply grilled with Extra Virgin Olive Oil, salt and pepper
Choice of Sauce: Lemon Caper ‘Piccata’ Sauce, Mushroom Marsala, Roasted Garlic & Herb, Calabrian Chili, Greek Yogurt Dill Tzatziki, Steak Sauce, Salsa Verde, Lemon & EVOO
See full menu

Location

2904 West Chester Pike

Broomall PA

Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Marple Public House

No reviews yet

Broomall's first public house with a full bar in over 100 years! Let us be your neighborhood spot, with great food and great drinks served in a relaxed and comfortable environment. A pint after work, snacks during the game, family dinner night, a haven for the service industry, Marple Public House has a seat waiting for you!

Delco Steaks

No reviews yet

The Best of DELCO - Burgers and Cheesesteaks - PA Farm Raised USDA PRIME Black Angus Beef

Rize Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Grand Slam Snack Stand

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston