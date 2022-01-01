Go
Roze Pony

Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner, Coffee, Cocktails & Grab&Go!

5133 Harding Pike • $$

Avg 4.9 (214 reviews)

Popular Items

Roma Wedge$16.00
Baby Romaine, Gifford's Bacon, Point Reyes Blue, Cherry Tomatoes & Olives
Brekkie Bowl$13.00
Kale, Quinoa Shepard's Salad, Kiki Sauce, Feta & Poached Eggs
Crispy Coriander Chicken$15.00
Crispy Coriander Chicken, Herby Fennel Slaw & Miso Ranch
Cobb Salad$15.00
Gifford's Bacon, Point Reyes Blue, Cherry Tomatoes & Miso Ranch
(Add Chicken $5, Add Salmon $10)
Salad Vert$13.00
Tender Greens & Shallot Vinaigrette
Pony Burger$16.00
Smashed Patties, Local Cheddar, Secret Sauce& House Made Dill Pickles
Lemon Roasted Trout$27.00
Crispy Potatoes, Smoked Trout & Hazelnut
Latte$5.00
Coffee by Osa
Avocado Focaccia$13.00
Kiki Sauce, Pickled Red Onion & Black Sesame
Pony Burger$15.00
Pinewood Farm Smashed Patties, Local Cheddar, Secret Sauce & House made Pickles
Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

5133 Harding Pike

Nashville TN

Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
