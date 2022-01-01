Roz's Diner
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:00 PM
No reviews yet
3995 E Rosebush Rd
Rosebush, MI 48878
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Location
3995 E Rosebush Rd, Rosebush MI 48878
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
El Jinete
Come in and enjoy!
Pizza King
Come in and enjoy!
The Evening Post Bar & Grill
Come on in and enjoy!
Wood Shop Social
Come in and enjoy!