Go
Toast

Nelson-Atkins Dining

Come in and enjoy!

4525 Oak Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chicken Noodle Soup$5.95
(Contains Wheat and Soybeans)
Staff Coca Cola Can$1.00
Grilled Chicken Breast Ala Carte$4.00
Turkey Sandwich$10.95
Thick Sliced Oven Roasted Turkey, Crispy Onions, Cranberry Aioli, Leaf Lettuce, and Cheddar Cheese on Farm to Market Ciabatta Bread.
French Baguette$1.95
(Contains Dairy, Eggs and Wheat)
Fall Mesclun Salad$6.50
With Mesclun Mix, Almonds, Dried Cranberries, Roasted Butternut Squash, Caramelized Onions, Goat Cheese and Chipotle Dressing
Chicken Marsala$14.95
Served with Mashed Potatoes and Roasted Broccoli (Contains Dairy, Wheat and Soybeans)
Staff Coffee$1.00
Nelson Creamy Tomato Basil Soup$5.95
(Contains Dairy and Soybeans)
Power Bowl Chicken$13.95
Grilled Chicken Served with Quinoa Brown Rice, Kale, Mesclun Mix, Wonton Strips, Mandarin Oranges, Carrots, Green Onion, Sesame Seeds, Jalapenos and Sweet Chili Vinaigrette
See full menu

Location

4525 Oak Street

Kansas City MO

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

O’Dowd’s Gastrobar

No reviews yet

We are open for carryout! Enjoy classics like Fish & Chips, Whiskey Burgers, and Shepherd's Pie!
Kansas City has been good to O’Dowd’s, and we love Kansas City. We first opened our hand-carved double-doors on the Country Club Plaza over 20 years ago. We kept those beautiful doors, but have given the old pub new life. We are modern and chic. We are inviting and entertaining. We are chef-driven and food-focused. We are home to the Country Club Plaza’s only rooftop deck for open air dining and beautiful views of downtown Kansas City.

Mission Taco Joint

No reviews yet

#crushmissiontaco

Third Street Social KC

No reviews yet

A chef-driven menu showcasing our midwestern heritage.

BLU HWY

No reviews yet

A Classic American Road Trip
Blu Hwy is a casual, modern space designed for community and authentic American cuisine. Inspired by the nostalgia of shared experience, we place the customer experience at the core of all we do and deliver outstanding food and service every visit.
Modern American Cuisine
Blu Hwy brings a strong Kansas City food pedigree into this new chef-driven concept. Built for “regulars,” Blu Hwy offers dine-in, carry-out, and a walk-up window for ease. Blu Hwy represents American cuisine as it exists today – not as a single, unmoving, defined thing, but as a seasonal, ever-changing melting pot of influences and flavors.
Come in and enjoy!
Take a Road Trip down the BLU HWY
Located at 51st and Main in the South Plaza area, Blu Hwy is opening to the public in (Month) 2021. It features a nostalgic look back at road trips of the past viewed through the eye of culinary travels from north to south and east to west.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston