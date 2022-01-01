Rozzi’s Lakeshore Tavern
Come in and enjoy!
1022 West Lakeshore Dr
Popular Items
Location
1022 West Lakeshore Dr
Colchester VT
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Spanked Puppy
Welcome to the Puppy! Locally owned neighborhood Restaurant and Pub serving the Colchester community. Famous for our weekend brunch, Prime Rib Friday's, wings, and homemade comfort food. Come try us out, you won't regret it!
Wicked Wings
Come in and enjoy!
Athen's Diner
Come in and enjoy!
Skinny Pancake
Please place your order for next day meal delivery! All orders placed by 2pm will be delivered by 5pm the following day. Call with any questions or special requests: 802-992-8008