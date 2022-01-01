Go
Rozzi’s Lakeshore Tavern

Come in and enjoy!

1022 West Lakeshore Dr

Popular Items

Boneless Wings$11.99
Crispy boneless wings tossed in your favorite wing sauce.
Philly Cheesesteak$13.99
Shaved Beef with melted American cheese and sautéed onions and peppers
Basket of
Dozen Wings$13.99
A dozen crispy wings tossed in your favorite wing sauce. Served with carrots & celery and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing for dipping.
Margarita Well$7.00
Cheeseburger$12.99
8 oz. grilled the way you want it cheeseburger...
California Chicken Club Wrap$13.99
Grilled or Crispy chicken with lettuce, tomato, onion, bacon, cheddar mix and guacamole all wrapped into a spinach and herb tortilla.
Chicken Chef Salad$14.99
Mixed greens, onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, colored peppers, carrots and croutons covered with shredded cheese and your choice of crispy or grilled chicken.
Bacon Cheese Burger$13.99
Chicken Tender Basket$11.99
Crispy chicken tenders served with fries and your choice of dipping sauce.
Location

1022 West Lakeshore Dr

Colchester VT

Sunday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

