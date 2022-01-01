Go
RP's Fine Food & Drink

Come in and enjoy!

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS

1183 Beach Blvd • $

Avg 4.4 (282 reviews)

Popular Items

RP's Burger$10.00
Lettuce, tomato, onion
Cobb Salad$14.50
Local lettuces, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Hard-boiled egg, Tomatoes, Onions, Croutons, Avocado, Bleu-cheese crumbles.
Bowl Crabby Mushroom Soup$8.00
Red Bull Sugar Free$3.00
Sauteed Spinach$4.00
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Table Service
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1183 Beach Blvd

Jacksonville Beach FL

Sunday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

