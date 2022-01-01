Restore Public House
Comfort Classics, Elevated.
FRENCH FRIES
1810 State St • $$$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1810 State St
La Crosse WI
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Eagles Nest Sports Bar and Grill
Eagles Nest is a La Crosse and UWL favorite located directly across from Mitchell Hall on Campbell Road.
Greengrass Cafe
We are your local neighborhood café, serving breakfast, lunch and dinner! Swing on through to enjoy some great food and a relaxing atmosphere.
Hmong's Golden Eggrolls
Hmong's Golden Eggrolls is a family restaurant with traditional cores and values. Here, we strive to give exceptional service and great food.
JavaVino
Open for Dine In, Carry Out and Delivery with GRabbit!