Restore Public House

1810 State St • $$$

Avg 4 (4 reviews)

Popular Items

Friday Two Lobster Rolls & Ice Cream$40.00
Available Friday only! Two rolls! Fresh lobster on a brioche roll. Choose between Connecticut Syle(warm organic valley butter) or Maine Style(cold mayo). Also comes with chef's choice of our homemade ice cream! Add a third roll for $18.
RPH Burger$9.00
Double patty burger, Hook's cheese, secret sauce, lettuce, pickles, "everything" brioche bun.
Lobster Roll$18.00
Fresh lobster on a brioche roll. Choose between Connecticut Syle(warm organic valley butter) or Maine Style(cold mayo).
Pasta Dinner Kit$30.00
1.5 lbs of our house pasta(rigatoni and spaghetti). Three sauces(parmesan cream sauce, pomodoro, and mushroom bolognese). The pasta kit is a take and make dinner. All ingredients will have to be heated up at home. Instructions included! Serves 4-5.
Wings$9.00
General Tso's sauce, seseme seed.
Duck Fat Fries$6.00
Our famous duck fat fries with burger sauce and maple vinegar for dipping.
Friday RPH Mushroom Swiss Burger$12.00
Friday only 11 am - 7:30 pm. Single patty burger, mushroom demi, roth grand cru cheese, house brioche bun. Duck fat fries.
Friday RPH Burger$10.00
Friday only 11 am - 7:30 pm. Single patty burger, secret sauce, lettuce, pickles, cheese, house brioche bun. Duck fat fries.
Friday Pizza$20.00
Available Friday only starting at 3 pm. 14" house pie. Four options! Di'Fara(basil, oregano, mozzarella), prosciutto and arugula, sausage and pepperoni or bacon, jalapeño and caramelized onion. Don't forget to add on a bottle of wine!
RPH Burger$14.00
Double patty burger, Hook's cheese, secret sauce, lettuce, pickles, "everything" brioche bun. Served with duck fat fries.
Location

1810 State St

La Crosse WI

