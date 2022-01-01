Go
River Road Coffeehouse

On The Square is the third River Road Coffeehouse to open in Licking County... and was the culmination of a commitment to join the community effort in "re-newing" downtown Newark. Continuing the Forman Family's commitment to roast and brew specialty coffee and espresso from small farms and cooperatives...the staff also prepares and serve pastry, bakery and cafe food items prepared in our own kitchens.
The interior space is indeed a mix of old and new. The original hardwood floors were refinished and their markings share stories of countless customers who have purchased an impressive array of products offered through decades in this very space. The stainless steel counters and panoramic pictures of the farmers and coffees grown in distant countries add an element of the new global community in which we live. Indeed…our neighbors are across the street…but also across the ocean!

26 North Park Place

Popular Items

Frozen Latte (Flavor Combos)
Combines espresso, powder that provides body/texture, ice, and topped off with milk. Blended together with our signature flavor combos to the consistency of a milkshake.
Latte Over Ice (Single Flavors)
A cool and refreshing way to drink your favorite latte! Cold Brew Method Espresso is mixed with your choice of flavor and milk. Then topped with ice!
Hot Latte (Unflavored)
Showcases the flavor of espresso, milk, and silky textured milk.
Hot Latte (Flavor Combos)
"River Road Favorites" Flavored syrup combos are carefully combined with espresso, steamed milk and topped with a silky, textured foam.
Hot Latte (Single Flavors)
Your choice of syrup which is carefully combined with espresso, steamed milk and topped with a silky, textured foam.
Iced Coffee (Cold Toddy)
Our classic cold brew over ice. Great black or pair it with a splash of cream and sugar.
Bagels$1.40
Daily assortment of Sammy's New York Style Bagels. Voted BEST Bagel in OHIO!
Breakfast Burrito$5.50
Great grab n go option for a hearty meal on the run. Our burritos are made in house and are filled with egg, cheese, roasted potatoes, and queso. (Meat options available).
Stromboli$3.50
Our in house savory turnover filled with pepperoni, mozzarella and Italian spices. Golden and baked to perfection. Enjoy with a side of marinara sauce.
Latte Over Ice (Flavor Combos)
A cool and refreshing way to drink your favorite latte! Cold Brew Method Espresso is mixed with our flavor combo and milk. Then topped with ice!
Location

26 North Park Place

Newark OH

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
