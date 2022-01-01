Go
Rreal Tacos

Mexican Restaurant

TACOS

100 6th st Unit 110 • $

Avg 4.4 (1444 reviews)

Popular Items

Asada$4.50
Locally sourced, grass fed steak
Shrimp$4.50
Grilled Shrimp
Al Pastor$4.00
Seasoned Pork slowly cookedin a spinning trompo.
Burrito$9.50
Tortilla, Rice, Beans, Peppers & Onions, Shredded Cheese and your choice of Taco Meat
Grilled Chicken$4.00
Adobo Grilled Chicken
Beef Barbacoa$4.50
Locally sourced, grass fed beef. Cooked for 12 hours and pulled.
Empanada$3.00
Burrito Bowl$9.50
Rice, Beans, Peppers & Onions, Shredded Cheese, Pico de Gallo and your choice of Taco Meat
Quesadilla$9.50
Cheese and your choice of Taco Meat with Pico de Gallo and Sour Cream on the side
Chips & Salsa$4.00
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Drive-Thru
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

100 6th st Unit 110

Atlanta GA

Sunday11:45 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
