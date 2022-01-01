Rt 66 Bowl
Come in and enjoy!
920 E 1st St
Location
920 E 1st St
Chandler OK
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Godofredo's Pizzeria & Tap Room
A new take on brick oven-style pizzas with inspired salads, pastas, and 12 beers on tap. Enjoy a relaxed dining experience with a unique music entertainment ambiance. Be sure to stop in for gelato, macarons, and your favorite coffee pick-me-up. Come in and enjoy!
Factory Pizzeria-Bistro-Merc
Experience our unique style of pizza, pasta, salad, sandwiches, wings, and coffee!
Cushing Nutrition
Upscale Nutrition Lounge!