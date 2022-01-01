Go
The team from Rich Table opened RT Rotisserie in 2017 in Hayes Valley and opened the NoPa location in 2019. A casual yet Chef driven rotisserie chicken restaurant, RT Rotisserie’s menu is inspired by the comforting meals that husband-and-wife team Evan and Sarah Rich used to refuel with after ski trips: Rotisserie Chicken, warming Soups, California-inspired Salads and hearty sandwiches. RT Rotisserie will feel warm and welcoming with simple yet delicious food laced with the same level of skill and passion they put into every dish at Rich Table.

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

302 Broderick street • $$

Avg 4.3 (198 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Soup$9.00
RIce, Greens, Cotija, Seeds
*GF
Rotisserie Fat Rice$5.00
Porchini Powder, Fried Garlic
*GF
Umami Fries$6.00
Porcini Powder! Our fries are now gluten free!!!
Brussels Sprouts$6.00
Garlic Aioli, Cotija, Herbs
*Note: Can be made GF upon request
Whole Rotisserie Chicken$19.00
Gluten Free
Rice Bowl$12.00
Rotisserie Fat Rice, Pickled Onions, Cabbage, Cucumber, Radish, Seeds, Herbs
Note: GF* excluding choice of lamb
RTR Salad$10.00
Pickled Onions, Seeds, Cherries, Cucumbers, Radish, Cotija, Herbs, Lemon Sesame Vinaigrette
*Note: Can be made GF upon request with the exception of lamb
Seared Broccoli$6.00
Chimichurri, Fried Garlic, Herbs
*GF
Rotisserie Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Garlic Aioli, Pickled Onion, Mixed Greens, Ciabatta
Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Southern Fried Chicken, Chipotle, Cabbage, Pickled Onions, Brioche Bun
Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

302 Broderick street

San Francisco CA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
