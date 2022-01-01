Go
Toast

RT'S RESTAURANT

Creole and Cajun Specialties.
Open for Dine-In, Carryout, Curbside Pick up and Delivery.

SEAFOOD • SALADS

3804 Mt Vernon Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (3279 reviews)

Popular Items

CHICKEN AND ANDOUILLE SAUSAGE GUMBO$6.95
Chicken & "COMEAUX" Andouille Sausage Gumbo with Garlic-Parsley Rice
SOUTHERN FRIED CATFISH$21.95
(GF) Lightly Dusted in Corn Flour Served with a small Cole Slaw and one side option
SHE CRAB SOUP$6.95
Rich & Creamy with a hint of Cajun Spice
PASTA JAMBALAYA$22.95
(GF) Gulf Shrimp, Andouille Sausage, Pork, Chicken in a light tomato Sauce with Penne Pasta. Substitute Pasta with Rice for Gluten Free.
SMOTHERED CATFISH$22.95
Fried and Topped with Shrimp Etouffee. Served with Rice
SHRIMP & CRAB ETOUFFEE$23.95
Sauteed Shrimp & Lump Crabmeat, Served with Rice
CRAWFISH ETOUFFEE$21.95
"Smothered" Cajun Style with a Rich Dark Roux, Served with Rice
CRAWFISH & SHRIMP BEIGNETS$11.95
Served on a Bed of Garlic Aioli
JACK DANIELS SHRIMP &LUMP CRABMEAT$12.95
(GF) Our Specialty for 33 years
"DEATH" BY GUMBO$25.95
Traditional New Orleans Seafood Soup with Shrimp, Oysters, Lump Crab, Crawfish Tails and Andouille Sausage. Served with Rice
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3804 Mt Vernon Ave

Alexandria VA

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Hops N Shine

No reviews yet

Hops N Shine offers loaded grilled cheeses, hot dogs, and tater tots, jumbo wings with a large selection of sauces, and a wide selection of other appetizer favorites.

&pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Sushi Bar Del Ray

No reviews yet

Located in the Del Ray neighborhood of Alexandria, VA, the sushi bar provides a cozy lounge-like escape.

Del Ray Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Please call for complex orders. 703-549-2999

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston