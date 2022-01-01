Ru Sans
Open today 11:30 AM - 10:00 PM
No reviews yet
2440 Park Rd.
Charlotte, NC 28203
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Location
2440 Park Rd., Charlotte NC 28203
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Inizio Dilworth
Come in and enjoy!
Ed's Tavern
Where New Friends Meet
Just Fresh
Just Fresh aims to be more than a place where people come for good food. We want to be a place that inspires variety, possibility and human potential the moment our customers walk through the door.
Green Brothers Juice-Dilworth
Fresh Juices, smoothies, and Acai bowls made with only real ingredients, nothing added or altered.