Ru Sans

2440 Park Rd.

Charlotte, NC 28203

Popular Items

Edamame$4.50
Boiled Soy Bean
Gladiator Roll$11.95
Shrimp Tempura, Avocado and Crab Stick Inside, Tuna Outside, Spicy Crab on Top. Eel Sauce
Kiss of Fire Roll$10.95
Tuna, Cucumber, Tempura Crunch Inside, Salmon and Avocado on top. Spicy Mayo and Eel Sauce
Spicy Tuna$7.50
Sake Nigiri$2.75
Fresh Salmon
Spicy Aioli$1.00
Grinch Roll$7.95
Tuna, Avocado, Aioli, Crunchy, Eel Sauce
California Roll$6.95
Pork Gyoza$8.00
(8 pcs) Dumpling, Pork, Ponzu Sauce
Miso Soup$2.50
Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm

