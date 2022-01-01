Go
Rubi Agave Latin Kitchen, Tequila & Whiskey Bar

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

12622 W 159th St • $$

Avg 4.4 (816 reviews)

Popular Items

RUBEN'S MARGARITA$9.95
JIBARITO SANDWHICH DINNER$14.95
QUESADILLA DINNER$14.95
TOSTADA$6.50
MANGO CHIPOTLE WINGS$10.50
CHURRASCO SUDAMERICANO$29.95
THE RUBI BURRITO$14.95
TACO A LA CARTE$4.50
TACO DUO$13.95
ENCHILADAS EN SALSA VERDE$15.95
Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Nigthlife
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Buffet
Takeout

Location

12622 W 159th St

Homer Glen IL

Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
